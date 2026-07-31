Author Taslima Nasreen returns to Kolkata after nearly two decades: 'Really liking it here'

This marked the writer's first public appearance in Kolkata since 2007, when protests against her autobiography 'Dwikhondito' had forced her to leave the city she had made her home after fleeing Bangladesh over a decade earlier.

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday (July 31) returned to Kolkata, nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city amid protests over a controversial book. "I am really liking it here," 63-year-old Nasreen said as she landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in West Bengal's capital. This marked the writer's first public appearance in Kolkata since 2007, when protests against her autobiography 'Dwikhondito' had forced her to leave the city she had made her home after fleeing Bangladesh over a decade earlier. Nasreen now lives in Delhi on a long-term residence permit.

During her visit, Nasreen is set to attend a programme protesting fundamentalism at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. The event will reportedly be attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the renowned writer Shirshendy Mukhopadhyay. The organisers of the event said that Nasreen will recite some of her poems and participate in a discussion after attending a civic reception in her honour.

Nasreen had earlier described her return to Kolkata as a "personal homecoming". Speaking to the news agency PTI, she had said: "I never left Kolkata willingly; the then West Bengal government forced me to leave the state. Yet I never stopped hoping that one day I would return. Year after year passed, governments changed, and still the door remained closed." The visit has sparked a political row, with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Akhruzzaman saying that the BJP government is welcoming Nasreen as she has frequently spoken out against Muslims. Nasreen's memoir was banned by the then CPM-led West Bengal government in 2003 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Nasreen had fled Bangladesh after facing death threats and an arrest warrant over her writings and criticism of religious fundamentalism.