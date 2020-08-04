'Exercise in political absurdity': India responds to Pakistan's new map claiming J&K, Junagadh

Pakistan on Tuesday released a new political map of the country, claiming Indian territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat, a move termed as "exercise in political absurdity" by India.

The new map of Pakistan was released by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of one year anniversary of the removal of the special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The map shows Indian union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat and Sir Creek as Pakistani territories.

Rejecting the move as "an exercise in political absurdity" and "ridiculous assertions, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We have seen a so-called “political map” of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh."

"These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," it said.

The Imran Khan government might be hoping to score some brownie points on the domestic front, claiming it a big political move, the same map was issued in 2012 by the then government.

Breaking: Pakistan says erstwhile state of Junagadh in Gujarat is now part of new Pakistani political map. https://t.co/kiCiNfmsyH pic.twitter.com/CrRd0U8sfx — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 4, 2020

The only claim in the "new political map of Pakistan" is Sir Creek in Kutch region.

Imran Khan government has planned several moves ahead of the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 s which includes renaming Kashmir highway to Srinagar highway in capital Islamabad.

The move by Pakistan comes months after Nepal's KP Sharma Oli government passed a new map of Nepal showing Indian territories Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.