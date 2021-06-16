Exclusive: Several BSP MLAs, BJP leaders in touch with us: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the political temperature in Uttar Pradesh is rising. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has claimed to win more than 350 seats in the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections. At the same time, he has demanded an inquiry into the Ayodhya land case. Akhilesh has said that people across the country have donated for the Ram temple. There should be an inquiry into the allegations and till the investigation is done, the people who have been accused in the trust should resign.

'No one can stop the construction of Ram temple'

In a special conversation with Zee News, Akhilesh Yadav has said, land worth 2 crores is bought in Ayodhya for 18 crores, but the administration is not giving compensation to the farmers of Ayodhya at circle rate. The government is not giving proper compensation to the farmers whose land is being taken for the Ayodhya airport. On BJP's allegations that SP is creating hurdles in the construction of Ram temple, Akhilesh Yadav said that no one can stop the construction of Ram temple, it is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court. No one will stop temple construction.

When will you get the vaccine?

Akhilesh Yadav demanded from the Yogi government that the UP government should get the coronavirus vaccine administered to all the citizens of UP till Diwali. "I will be the last person to get the vaccine. When the whole of UP gets the vaccine, then I will get the vaccine but my people should get the vaccine," he said.

Will there be an alliance with Shivpal Yadav?

Will there be an alliance with Shivpal Yadav's party? On this, Akhilesh said, SP will not field its candidate on Shivpal Yadav's seat Jaswantnagar. Samajwadi Party will not forge alliance with Congress and BSP. It will tie up with smaller parties in UP. Akhilesh said, "our alliance in UP is currently with RLD, Mahan Dal, Sanjay Chauhan's Janwadi Party and other smaller parties are also in touch with us.

'BSP MLAs in touch'

On Mayawati's tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said that many BSP MLAs are coming with him as well as many big leaders of BJP are in touch with SP who want to join SP. The one who will win and follow socialist ideas will be included in SP. Akhilesh said that only SP is defeating BJP in UP. "All sections are with SP. We are getting the support of all the people of OBC, other categories," he said.

Will build the biggest temple of Lord Vishnu

Akhilesh said, "if the government is formed in UP, then we will build the biggest temple of Lord Vishnu in Chambal. Brahmin society is coming forward for the idol of Lord Parashuram, we will give whatever support is required". Akhilesh said, "inflation, unemployment, plight of farmers, law and order, expensive electricity, payment of cane dues will be our election issues."

Ask these questions to the Yogi government

Akhilesh said, "from Delhi to Lucknow, BJP is only holding meetings on elections. They should look back on their election manifesto, how many promises were fulfilled? Yogi government has failed on every front, how many hospitals have been built? How many medical colleges were built? How many mandis did you make? Did the income of farmers double? How many jobs were given in UP? The BJP government will have to answer these questions.