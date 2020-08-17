EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi, KP Oli talks show that India-Nepal ties are 'close', says Nepal envoy Nilamber Acharya

Nepal's ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya has said the recent talks between Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi show that "ties are close and friendly" and "both sides can sit together in proper times and solve any problem"

Speaking exclusively to WION, Ambassador Acharya said, "Telephonic conversations confirmed that we have close ties, and we can sit together in proper times and solve any problems or discuss shaping our relations. Talks show we are close and friendly"

Explaining, "We may differ, or have a problem in one or two aspects of relations but that can't impact the entire spectrum of relationship. Our problem, small or big, we have to solve through friendly dialogue. We have a broad and wide comprehensive relationship. Might be a difference of opinion but that can't impact the comprehensive ties.

On Saturday both Indian, Nepali Prime ministers had spoken to each other and among other things discussed the COVID-19 crisis. The Nepali Prime Minister had also congratulated Indian PM on India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Reacting to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Independence day, Acharya agreed that, "Indian PM has rightly emphasized on century-old relations in the region and unleashing the potential of the future cooperation. India's Independence movement has inspired many movements in the world. We neighbours in south Asia have things in common, not only emotionally, culturally, socially, morally but spiritually as well. We have common aspirations for the future."

India prime minister during his independence day speech called "cooperation and partnership" in South Asia is needed and "peace and harmony" in the region will help in the "welfare of humanity".

Nepali envoy elaborating on the shared cultural linkages in South Asia said, "Our cultural and social are not made today, generations and generations have contributed, these are strong and deep-rooted ties and we as people are close are in South Asia."

On Monday both sides will sit together to discuss New Delhi's development projects in the country. These are the first formal talks between the 2 sides months after the new Nepal map that irked New Delhi. The "scheduled oversight mechanism" will see India being represented by its envoy in Kathmandu Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal by Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi.

India has been assisting Nepal in the development of border infrastructure through up-gradation of 10 roads in the Terai area, developing cross-border rail links at Jogbani-Biratnagar, Jaynagar-Bardibas and establishment of Integrated Check Posts at Birgunj, Biratnagar, Bhairahawa, and Nepalgunj.