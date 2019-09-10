Exclusive: Pak's ISI holds high-level meeting with many terror groups in Islamabad

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has held a high-level meeting with many terror groups in Islamabad to plan its nefarious activities against India.

A rattled Pakistan is having high-level meetings with terror groups including JeM, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen and others to plan attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has held a high-level meeting with many terror groups in Islamabad to plan its nefarious activities against India.

The ISI's meeting which took place in Islamabad was held with terror groups including JeM, LeT, HM, and Khalistani Zindabaad force (KZF). The closed-door meeting in Islamabad was also attended by some Pro-Khalistan terror groups.

Snubbed internationally for raking up India's internal issue of abrogating Article 370, a rattled Pakistan is once again trying to draw international attention on Jammu and Kashmir by planning out terror attacks against India with the help of Khalistani terrorist group.

On Monday, sources in intelligence agencies have told that Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning to carry out attacks on camps of Indian Army and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. They also said that four LeT terrorists are involved in plotting attacks on security establishment.

According to the sources, the terrorist might make attempts to carry out attacks on Bari Brahmana camp in Samba district, and Sunjwan and Kaluchak Army camps in the Jammu region.

There are also reports of terrorists planning to infiltrate through Shopian area and later reach Jammu.

Last week as many as 50 infiltrators were waiting near the Line of Control (LoC) to enter India. The revelation was made by two Pakistani terrorists, who were arrested from Gulmarg.