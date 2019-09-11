Exclusive: Myanmar insurgent group using 'bluetooth' technology to trigger landmines

As per the latest Intelligence report Arakan Army, an insurgent group of Myanmar is using 'Bluetooth' and 'Wifi' technology to trigger landmines against the Myanmar Army.

Arakan Army has set up several camps in areas across Mizoram's Lawngtala district and posing threat to Kaladan Project.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is being viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia. These groups also has a presence in Mizoram.

This is the reason Indian security agencies are verifying the use of such technology available to insurgent groups to trigger the landmines.

'We have requested to Assam Rifiles to find out about the use of 'Bluetooth' technology to trigger the landmines by insurgent groups,'' said official working with Indian Security establishments.

The report exclusively accessed by Zee News also suggest that Myanmar Army has placed jammers to neutralized threat of these landmines.

The infantry battalions of Myanmar Army located in Northern Rakhine state is frequently using jammers while moving through these areas.

The Arakan Army have been trained by another insurgent group ,the Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar to use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

The issues became a big concern for India and Myanmar.

This year the Indian Army has also carried out operation between February 17-March 2, on its own area along the Indo-Myanmar border. It is said to have destroyed almost 12 camps of insurgent groups.

But in spite of these operations threat still looms large on the Kaladan Project. The operation was done in the area of south Mizoram and the Army had described it as a great success. But on the ground, the situation is still the same and the Myanmar Army is expecting more help from India so Kalanan Project can be secured fully.

"The Arakan Army had attacked a Burmese vessel carrying 300 steel frames for the Paletwa Bridge and abducted the entire crew but they were later released. The vessel had sailed from Yangon to Paletwa. The Arakan Army is conspiring to launch more such lethal attacks,'' said a security officer working in Indian security establishment.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is being viewed as India's gateway to the Southeast Asia. India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April, 2008, to facilitate implementation of the project. On completion, the project will help connect Mizoram with the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State of Myanmar. On the Indian side, work is on to extend the Aizawl-Saiha National Highway by 90 km to the international border at Zorinpui.