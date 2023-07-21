Exclusive: Leaked photos reveal actor Saurabh Raj Jain's new look

Saurabh Raj Jain began his acting career in 2004 when he appeared in a TV series called Remix.

Saurabh Raj Jain has been continuously evolving as an actor. The actor, who played the role of Lord Krishna on the small screen, has big plans for the future. His leaked photographs from his upcoming acting project have given rise to inquisitiveness in his fans.

The actor enthralled the audience with his performance as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Lord Shiva in Mahakali. His new project will show a different aspect of his acting prowess.

Saurabh Raj Jain began his acting career in 2004 when he appeared in a TV series called Remix. For the last 19 years, he has been charming audiences and critics.

Call it his charm or commitment, Saurabh has left an indelible mark with all his shows. Saurabh not only has all the qualities of a star, but also has the much-needed determination as a hero, which you can see in his other shows -- Kasam Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes.

Will Saurabh's upcoming project stick to the style he is known for or will something new be seen in it? This remains to be seen.