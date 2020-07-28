EXCLUSIVE: Kashmir man who played a key role in Rafale's India journey

Four years after an agreement between two countries, India's first batch of Rafale took off from France yesterday. The images beamed television screens as the addition of Rafale fighter aircraft is seen as a shot in the arm for Indian defense forces.

A man who was seen with India's ambassador to France is Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, who is presently India’s Air Attaché to France.

According to sources, Hilal has studied from Sanik School and hails from the Bakshiabad area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

He was commissioned in the airforce in 1988 and rose from being a flight lieutenant to now an Air Commodore.

Reports say Hilal has ensured quick delivery of fighter aircraft and its weaponizing as per Indian conditions. He has also said to have won Sword of honor in NDA.

With more than 3000 hours of accident-free flying on MiG 21s, Mirage-2000, and Kiran aircraft, according to records accessible online, he has received Vayu Sena Medal, which is given for devotion to duty as a Wing Commander in 2010 and Vishisht Seva Medal when he was a group captain in 2016.