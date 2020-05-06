Exclusive: Inside details of Pulwama operation that led to encounter of Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo

A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in his home village in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Riyaz Naikoo, the operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, had been on the run for eight years and carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

One of the most wanted terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Riyaz Naikoo had been giving a slip to security forces for 12 years since he picked up the gun in 2012.

Born in April 1985 in Beighpora village of Awantipora tehsil in Pulwama district, he taught mathematics at a private school before being arrested for protesting the death of a 17-year-old boy in 2010. Naikoo joined Hizbul Mujahideen on June 6, 2012 after his release from the prison.

Since then, he had dodged security forces and kept rising in the ranks of the terror group.

The operation to nab Naikoo was on across Pulwama for last three days after security forces received credible information that he may visit home to meet his mother. Forces had also received a tip-off that Naikoo maybe using a tunnel or an underground base in Pulwama as JCB was used to dig out land in many areas.

According to sources, the specific information about his presence at his village Beighpora was received late evening on May 5. Security forces moved quickly and a cordon was established around 2 am on May 6. An area with radius of more than one kilometre around his hiding place was surrounded before the operation began.

All the civilians in surrounding houses were moved out before the operation to flush out terrorists began, sources.

Along with Naikoo, one more terrorist's presence was confirmed. The first contact was established at around 9.30 am on Wednesday morning and a gunfight ensued. Before the house he was in was blown up, he had moved to the neighbouring house. This is where he was neutralised at around 1 pm after continuous gunfire for around 4 hours.

Bodies of both the terrorists were recovered and Naikoo was identified among the dead. The second person was identified as Aadil Wani, his bodyguard.

No civilian or security personnel casualty was recorded in the successful operation.

Along with their dead bodies, 2 AK-47 rifles and other ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Security agency sources say that Hizbul Mujahideen will face a massive leadership crisis after Naikoo’s killing as there is no experienced terrorist to lead the organisation in Kashmir at the moment.

Taking into account the death of these two, 68 terrorists have so far been killed since January 2020.

The latest success of the security forces came after two incidents where eight jawans, including two senior Indian Army officers, were killed. While two officers, two Army personnel and one Jammu and Kashmir personnel were killed in Handwara on May 2, terrorists killed three CRPF jawans in an attack on May 4.

According to security agencies, there are 242 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 104 are Pakistani nationals. Pak intelligence agency ISI has been pushing terrorists to attack security forces in the Valley.