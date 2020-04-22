EXCLUSIVE: Indian envoy to UK speaks on COVID-19 crisis, says diaspora organisations helping in relief efforts

As the COVID-19 crisis impacts the United Kingdom in a major way, the Indian mission in the UK is reaching out to the Indian community in several ways including working with diaspora organisations to provide subsidised accommodation and food to stranded Indians. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the Indian High commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, said that the Indian mission has set up a team of officers who are in touch with those Indian nationals who need medical assistance. For Indian students, "guidance is in place for their non-eviction". On the visa issue, Ghanashyam said that Indians won't be unfairly penalised and that UK visas stand extended till May 31.

Notably, the UK foreign office has tweeted in appreciation after receiving paracetamol tablets from India. Given that both the countries are members of the G-20, how are India and the UK collaborating on the COVID-19 crisis?

Ruchi Ghanashyam: India and the UK are working closely to address the humanitarian crisis emanating from COVID-19 pandemic and to find ways to minimise the impact of this crisis on our economies. India has supplied essential medicines such as paracetamol as a friendly gesture to the UK despite increasing domestic demand for medicines in India. We have also extended full support to the UK government’s evacuation efforts to bring British citizens back. These steps underline India’s commitment to work with the UK during this unprecedented crisis. I thank the UK government for responding to our call to help Indian citizens, including a large number of students, stranded in the UK whose visas were expiring. Clear guidance has been made available to Indian citizens in the UK for extension of their visas. Guidance is also available for international students regarding their stay in university hostels and helpful guidance is in place for their non-eviction. India and the UK are strategic partners and work closely in multilateral fora including the G-20, to address global concerns and challenges. Recently, on March 26, India and the UK attended the extraordinary G-20 Leaders’ Summit. The summit saw the G-20 group's commitment to fight the COVID19 pandemic and safeguard the global economy. We consult each other, as required, on issues concerning a collective G-20 response to the COVID19 challenge.

How is the Indian mission taking care of the Indian nationals and several students stranded all over the country and also, specifically, in the city of London?

Thousands of Indian citizens, including students, short term visa holder professionals, businesspersons and tourists, and many others are unable to return to India due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions. The main challenges facing the High Commission were being able to address the concerns of the stranded Indians, relating to accommodation, food, medicines/healthcare, and visa extension.

Two emergency helplines: +44 7768765035 / +44 7739363521 and two email ids - inf.london@mea.gov.in / info.london@mea.gov.in are kept operational 24X7. We are also in touch with Indian citizens through our website, Twitter and Facebook.

The High Commission is updating Indian nationals in the UK about advisories issued by the governments of India and the UK on various issues such as visa extension, COVID-19 helpline of NHS, UK Government’s guidelines about non-eviction policy, and visa extension guidelines, which are of interest to our people in these circumstances.

Given that the Indian citizens, who are in need of accommodation and food, are spread across the UK - the High Commission has worked with diaspora organisations, student associations, community support groups, and individuals across the UK so that assistance may be provided to stranded Indian citizens in terms of subsidised accommodation and food. I am deeply touched that a large number of such organisations, associations, and establishments in the UK have come forward to help stranded Indian nationals, including Indian students, in need of assistance with food or reasonably priced accommodation. Details of such associations and establishments are available on our website or social media platforms. The Mission's officers are in touch with these help groups and organizations.

There are also challenges that people face in accessing medical services. Indians on short term visits to the UK ran out of their prescription medicines and found that their Indian prescriptions are not valid in the UK. Other Indian citizens approached us requiring different kinds of medical help. To address these challenges, we approached the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO). We now have a list of multiple options for medical assistance. The first option is medical help through BAPIO. The second is of telephonic consultation through Jain Vishwa Bharti – a registered charity. The third option is a private hospital which can provide consultation through an app and also have the service of medicine delivery in 24 hours. The Mission’s panel of D]doctors also help Indians and provide medical guidance. These options are helpful to stranded Indians as the National Health Service of the UK is under tremendous stress due to the COVID-19 outbreak. NHS has also issued clear guidance regarding testing/ treatment for COVID-19. We have set up a team of officers in the High Commission to stay in touch with the Indian citizens who need medical assistance.

In these times, anxiety and stress are very natural. We have, therefore, put up videos and other advisories of the AYUSH Ministry to guide people about the simple preventive measures available to them in the Indian traditional medicinal system. Yoga is also an effective stress buster and a potent system to boost overall health. Videos from ‘Yoga with Modi’ on YouTube have been made available on our social media platforms. We hope that people will use these to boost health and well-being.

Visa issues are something that has been a worry for Indians. How much pressure is the Indian mission under? Especially considering the fact that globally we have seen Indian diplomats are risking their lives in the worst-impacted areas?

The expiry of visas has been among the main concerns of Indians in the UK in the wake of the COVID019 related travel restrictions. The High Commission worked with the UK authorities at the very beginning of the lockdown for extension of visas of short-term visitors and individuals stranded due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions. The Foreign Office has given us an assurance that 'Indian nationals in the UK do not need to be concerned about their immigration status. No one will be unfairly penalised for events beyond their control as a result of COVID-19'. I appreciate that the UK Government has extended visas till 31st May 2020 and has issued clear guidance in this regard. We remain in regular touch with the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office to address any challenges faced by our nationals in the UK.