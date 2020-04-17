EXCLUSIVE: India's envoy to US details how the mission is reaching out to Indian diaspora amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian envoy to United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has said that India and the US have been closely cooperating on the COVID-19 crisis, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being in touch at a technical level. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, envoy Sandhu talked about how the mission is reaching out to over 200,000 students and thousands of Indian community members. His message to the Indian community is that they must stay wherever they are and follow local advisories.

Are all Indian students safe in the United States? What about visa issues, especially considering that the H-1B remains a top concern?

Taranjit Singh Sandhu: Students are of a special category. There are a total of about 200,000 Indian students in the US and when this health emergency struck, we immediately got in touch with them through traditional means, i.e. via our website, emails, and social media but we also created a unique platform -- a student peer support line through which we got in touch with different association and bodies.

We have almost eight thousand contacts and through them, we were in touch with over 50 thousand students. We have also been able to interact with them; in fact, very recently I spoke to almost 25,000 students over the weekend on Instagram. We have been approached by the students via various channels.

We were able to find out they had problems regarding accommodation, for which we immediately contacted the university authorities. Most of the university authorities have accommodated the students on the campus, in some cases where there was an issue we got in touch with local associations, many of them are of Indian origin and they have come forward and offered free accommodation to many of our students, including some of them who were having problems with getting supplies - those students have also been accommodated.

Our consulates and embassies are in touch with every single one of them, whenever they require any assistance or any supply and help, we provide them that. Many of them also have medical issues. With the help of a network of Indian-American doctors, we have been able to provide them medical emergency assistance.

Finally, we had issues with visas initially, so now we are in touch with the US authorities and we are trying to facilitate the resolution of these issues. I would like to mention that we have come up with 20 detailed advisories, which clearly lay out what all the students need to do to resolve many of these problems.

How is the mission reaching out to the Indian community as COVID-19 spreads in the US?

Regarding the Indian community, just to put it to perspective, there are about 200,000 students and 600,000 green card holders; there are 125,000 H-1B visa holders and in addition, there are a large number of regular Indian tourists who travel to the US.

On March 11, we had proactively reached out through our website, through our social media accounts, to the Indian community leaders and we informed them of the developing situation, arranging transports between March 11 - 22 for whoever wanted to return to India.

In fact, there were a number of OCI cardholders, whose parents were based in India, and some other emergency cases where we facilitated their return. In addition, we also set up 24x7 helpline numbers since March 11 are they have been consistently functioning. Several Indian nationals and other individuals of Indian origin residing in the US continue to contact us through these mediums and whatever assistance they require we have tried to facilitate that.

What will you suggest to the Indian community, considering that the US Is currently the worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus?

Through your medium, I would like to request Indian nationals that it is very very important that they follow the medical directives that are being issued by local authorities, by the state authorities, by the US authorities. Two very essential aspects that must be remembered are:

1. Avoid any non-essential travel

2. Maintain social distancing protocols

Other medical advisories are very common, and we are also requesting that people follow them. The number of cases so far has been very limited and that shows that most of the students are closely following the advisories. My request again will be to please ensure personal wellbeing and also the well being of the community around you. This is extremely important.

How are the Indian diplomats doing, given they now face the single-largest challenge of the century -- the COVID-19 crisis -- from China to the US?

I must compliment all the Indian diplomats who are posted in the embassy and in the consulate. They have come forward and faced this challenge with full responsibility and all our missions have been functioning. They continue to function even in extreme circumstances and by God's grace, everyone so far is safe. We will continue to be of assistance to Indian nationals and even for others, whoever seeks assistance will receive it.

How was your conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 crisis?

The leadership in India, particularly the Prime Minister, has taken a very proactive interest in our activities. First and foremost, he had held a video conference where he gave us a lot of encouragement and support. He had also inquired about the welfare of all the officers and their families -- this itself served as great encouragement for all of us.

Secondly, he was very clear in instructing us that the welfare of Indian nationals and Indian-origin people were of the foremost importance, so we have been very proactivity been in touch with different community members and associations, including students who regularly check on their welfare. Whenever any problem comes to our notice, we try to resolve and facilitate the issues with the local authorities. Finally, the Prime Minister had mentioned that it is important to follow-up on whatever progress that was taking place, especially in terms of medicine and diagnostics. So we have been keeping a close track in that aspect and we keep ICMR and other important medical authorities in India fully informed.

How are India and the US coordinating on this COVID-19 crisis? Have the US authorities mentioned requiring any further assistance from India after the shipment of hydroxychloroquine that New Delhi sent?

On the issue of coronavirus, there has been close cooperation between the two sides, at the leadership level. President Donald Trump had called Prime Minister Modi. The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has also been in touch with the US Secretary of State and his deputy, who are part of the core team in Washington DC. There has also been close coordination between the foreign secretaries.

At the technical level, there has been regular contact between the CDC and ICMR. They have, in the past as well, collaborated to create some vaccines -- including the rotavirus. They have worked together towards developing medicines and diagnostics kits.

In the area of medicine, there has been close cooperation between the two sides. We have recently supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US. President Trump had, in fact, publicly appreciated the act of goodwill from the Indian side. There is a strong partnership between the two countries which is being bolstered with cooperation throughout this crisis.