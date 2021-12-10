EXCLUSIVE: Criticize judgements but don't criticize judges, says former CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the former Chief Justice of India has recently written his autobiography in which he has mentioned many anecdotes related to his personal life. The former CJI is giving interviews to the media after the release of his book. Recently he has also given an interview to Zee News.

Speaking about his journey from My Lord to Mr Gogoi, he said that he has lived a very simple family life during the tenure of My Lord of 18-19 years and now he does not have any problem if My Lord is removed. "I like it because I can walk freely among people, talk to them. This is a stage of life. There is another phase of life which is different. It is as important, as good," he said.

The former CJI said that through the book, he is trying to reach out to the people. "Look at your judges differently. Don't judge your judges. Don't look at the judge as a public servant or a politician." Justice Gogoi also mentioned that a judge's position is slightly different. "Those who sit in the judge's chair have discipline. They don't speak. You criticize a judge as much as you can, criticize their decisions, no matter how much mud you throw at his judgment, he does not speak. He doesn't answer. A politician answers in a public forum. But the judge remains silent. This means that they are following judicial discipline".

Talking about the criticism of judges, he said that judges do not answer to it but it shouldn't be taken as a weakness. "If you do not look at it properly, then you are not only harming the judge, you are also harming the institution and the judicial system," he said.

When asked whether he ever felt suffocated for not being able to say anything about the criticism, he said that it is wrong to think about something which is not right for you to do, or you cannot do. "Criticism of judgments is healthy as it gives the judge an opportunity to learn. It is important to know what is missing in which judgment, that is how judges grow, but what is happening in the media today, there are personal attacks, it is being said that such a judge has given such a judgment, because of this, it is wrong. This is the difference between the two. If you criticize the judgement, it is good for the system, but if you criticize the judge, it is not good for the system."

Ranjan Gogoi, who held the post of CJI from October 3 2018, to November 17, 2019, led several historic decisions during his tenure — including key judgments in highly-sensitive disputes like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the 'Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple' row, and the Rafale deal controversy, and the Assam NRC dispute — to name a few. CJI Gogoi's latest milestone was that on November 9, the five-judge Bench headed by him delivered the verdict in the much-debated Ayodhya dispute case.