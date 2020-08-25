Exclusive: BJP's Manoj Tiwari hits out at Pakistan for sheltering Dawood Ibrahim, thanks DNA for exposing mobster

In a DNA Exclusive report, it has now come to light that India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi's posh area where Pakistan's top officials along with top army personnel reside. All documents related to this expose is in the possession of Zee News. Following this report, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on this day thanked Zee News' DNA for the revelation regarding Dawood Ibrahim and further said that Pakistan supports terrorism and protects many high-profile terrorists.

"I watched the DNA segment regarding Dawood Ibrahim last night. The way in which Mr. Sudhir Chaudhary has exposed the case, to the point that even the mobster's card details have been exposed, I have come to realise that Pakistan continues to give protection to Dawood Ibrahim," Manoj Tiwari said.

The BJP leader further thanked Zee News for its courageous journalism, relevant for the times.

"Pakistan has been supporting terrorism and giving shelter to criminals like Dawood Ibrahim for a long time," Manoj Tiwari said, adding, "Now the evidence is at hand that completely exposes Pakistan as the kind of pro-terrorism country that it is. Tomorrow's news will be extremely important. I thank Zee News for such journalism, as this information will be useful for our security agencies."

He added, "Internationally, there have been many such allegations against Pakistan before as well. Even after this evidence, If Pakistan still hesitates, I think the international community should take cognizance of it. I think India will take cognizance of it and action will be taken in time."

At the center of this revelation are the arrested close friends of Dawood Ibrahim in Britain between 2018 and 2019 on charges of money laundering. Among them, Aaron Alim Yusuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra were arrested in 2019, while the British police nabbed Jabir Motiwala, who looked after Dawood's international business in 2018.

In looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan on Saturday ended up admitting that Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted mobster since 1994 and prime accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings, lives in Karachi's White house. Pakistan had until now spent years denying that it shelters the D-Company chief, with a reward of $25 million over his head and wanted on charges of terrorism, murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, and various other cases.