DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Exclusive: BJP President JP Nadda speaks to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary

In an exclusive interview to Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News BJP President JP Nadda took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Pulwama attack.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:43 PM IST

The Pulwama attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel was the nefarious design of Pakistan. In a sensational admission, Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary on Thursday admitted in the country's National Assembly that the attack was carried out with the help of Pakistan.

The acceptance by the Pakistani minister raises questions on the Congress and opposition parties in India. Political opponents of the BJP have often raised questions on the Pulwama attack.

In an exclusive interview to Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News BJP President JP Nadda took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the motive behind the attack and demanding for proof. He said what will Rahul Gandhi say after the acceptance by the Pakistani minister. 

Watch the interview here:

 

Meanwhile, the Bihar Assembly election has been dominating the news. The Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda spoke at length on the political scenario in the state. He spoke on NDA's possibility of forming a government in Bihar to LJP breaking away from the alliance and its repercussions.

He also spoke about why the JD(U) and the RJD government in Bihar could not be a success. He applauded Nitish Kumar for quickly understanding that the RJD with its history of anarchy is not a party to join hands with.

The BJP President spoke on several other matters as well. The interview can be watched live on Zee News at 8 PM today.

 

