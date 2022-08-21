Search icon
‘Exclusion and insults’: Anand Sharma’s explosive comments on quitting top Congress post ahead of HP elections

Earlier in the day, Anand Sharma reportedly told party president Sonia Gandhi in his resignation letter that "self-respect is non-negotiable".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

File Photo

The Congress party suffered a second massive setback this month after veteran Himachal Pradesh leader Anand Sharma resigned as the steering committee chairman for the upcoming Assembly Polls in the state. 

It was reported that Sharma had told party president Sonia Gandhi in his resignation letter that "self-respect is non-negotiable". 

Hours after the news, Sharma took to Twitter to comment on his resignation, saying that he is a “lifelong Congressman”, but adding that he was left with no choice as a “self-respecting person” given the “continuing exclusion and insults.”

“I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions. Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice,” Sharma wrote in his tweets.

 

 

