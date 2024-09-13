Meet woman, Indian-origin lawyer in US, who was fired from company's chief legal officer post due to...
Bad Newz OTT release: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's dramedy releases online, here's where you can watch
Excise policy case: SC grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to leave jail after...
Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...
Watch: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai, visits Malaika Arora and her family after father's death
India
SC granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case
Shivam Verma
Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case.
This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Big Fan' Of PM Modi
Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh
Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?
Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina