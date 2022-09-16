Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Excise policy case: ED raids 40 locations in Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR

Delhi: The agency has been probing alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-defunct policy.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

Excise policy case: ED raids 40 locations in Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR
Enforcement Directorate (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided 40 locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain network links in Nellore and some cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR are under radar through the raids, officials said. 

The agency has been probing alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-defunct policy. On September 6, it raided 45 locations in several parts of the country. 

The raids are linked to a CBI FIR filed against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others. Delhi LG VK Saxena had ordered the FIR after he received a report alleging corruption in the new excise policy that was withdrawn after the allegation. 

Last month, CBI raided Sisodia's house. IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's house, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories were also raided. 

The agency also searched Sisodia's bank locker but allegedly found nothing amiss. 

Manish Sisodia had claimed the Central agencies' actions were part of a vendetta to stop Arvind Kejriwal who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CBI has alleged that proceeds of crime were generated by the people accused in the case.  

The agency also is expected to question AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail in connection with this case on Friday after it obtained permission from a local court to do so.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.