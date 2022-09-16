Excise policy case: ED raids 40 locations in Andhra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR

Enforcement Directorate (File)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided 40 locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain network links in Nellore and some cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR are under radar through the raids, officials said.

The agency has been probing alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-defunct policy. On September 6, it raided 45 locations in several parts of the country.

The raids are linked to a CBI FIR filed against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others. Delhi LG VK Saxena had ordered the FIR after he received a report alleging corruption in the new excise policy that was withdrawn after the allegation.

Last month, CBI raided Sisodia's house. IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna's house, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories were also raided.

The agency also searched Sisodia's bank locker but allegedly found nothing amiss.

Manish Sisodia had claimed the Central agencies' actions were part of a vendetta to stop Arvind Kejriwal who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CBI has alleged that proceeds of crime were generated by the people accused in the case.

The agency also is expected to question AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail in connection with this case on Friday after it obtained permission from a local court to do so.

With inputs from PTI