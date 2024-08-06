Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Avinash Sable, first Indian to qualify for Olympic men's 3000m steeplechase final?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 starts today; check great deals on mobiles, 60% off on tablets and more

FirstCry: Ahead of IPO, its parent company raises Rs 1886 crore from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Avinash Sable, first Indian to qualify for Olympic men's 3000m steeplechase final?

Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Avinash Sable, first Indian to qualify for Olympic men's 3000m steeplechase final?

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

8 breathtaking images of Nebula shared by NASA

7 animals with more than 10 legs

7 animals with more than 10 legs

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Zayed Khan opens up on his dad Sanjay Khan's rumoured affair with Zeenat Aman: 'It was happening in every actor's house'

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

HomeIndia

India

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

The high court noted that the loop of evidence against CM Kejriwal was closed after the collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Upholding the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam, the Delhi High Court on Monday said there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The high court noted that the loop of evidence against Kejriwal was closed after the collection of relevant evidence following his arrest by the CBI and it cannot be said that it was without any justifiable reason or illegal.

The court said Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“The control and the influence which he has on the witnesses is prima facie borne out from the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be a witness only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the special prosecutor. Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI),” Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said in a 48-page judgment.

The high court dismissed Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the agency proceeded with a further probe against him.

It noted that the links to the crime extended even to Punjab but material witnesses were not coming forward due to the influence exercised by Kejriwal by virtue of his position. It was only after he got arrested that the witnesses came forward to record their statements, the judge said.

“It is a bounden duty of every court, more so the courts of first instance, to ensure that the extraordinary powers of arrest and remand are not misused or are resorted to by the police in a casual and cavalier manner,” the high court observed.

Kejriwal’s counsel had argued that the FIR was lodged by the CBI in August 2022 and the probe was carried out for the last two years. There was no new evidence or ground in the arrest memo that could justify his arrest in June this year, he had said.

The court said the CBI has explained that respecting his position as the Chief Minister of Delhi, police treaded with "trepidation and caution" and proceeded to collect the evidence from other suspected accused.

“Consequently, extensive investigations were carried out across India to ascertain the entire web of conspiracy involving numerous persons. The investigating agency has further explained that it is only after sufficient material was collected against the petitioner over a period of one and a half years that they sought the sanction for prosecution of the petitioner, which was granted on April 23, 2024."

“The reasons for not proceeding immediately against the petitioner, after registration of the FIR is thus, well explained by the CBI and does not reek of malice,” it said, adding, that the argument that there existed no occasion to arrest him was not tenable.

It termed as “fallacious” the argument of Kejriwal’s counsel that no permission was warranted or required from the trial court for interrogating the accused in jail as he was already in judicial custody in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court said an application had to be moved by the CBI since Kejriwal was detained in judicial custody in the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case, and CBI officials would not have been permitted to examine him without the requisite permission of the court.

The high court noted it was stated by the CBI that Kejriwal's custodial interrogation was needed to confront him with evidence to unearth the larger conspiracy hatched amongst the accused/ suspects regarding the formulation and implementation of the excise policy and to establish the trail of the ill-gotten money.

His custodial interrogation was also required to establish the role of other suspect persons including public servants and to unearth the facts which were in his exclusive knowledge, it noted.

The high court noted that the CBI, in its application before the trial court, had stated that during his interrogation in jail, Kejriwal remained evasive and non-cooperative which hampered the collection of relevant evidence.
It said the investigating officer of the case was the master of all the investigations and he should not be prohibited from conducting the probe and the courts must step in only when there appears to be an abuse of power or arbitrary exercise of procedures, especially the power of arrest.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the ED.

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: IMD issues yellow alert for next few days, relief expected on this day; check full forecast

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: IMD issues yellow alert for next few days, relief expected on this day; check full forecast

Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Star shooter Manu Bhaker set to be India's flagbearer in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement