Excise policy case: CBI search at Manish Sisodia's house, 20 other locations

Excise policy case: The agency has registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the formulation and execution of the policy launched last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Manish Sisodia (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at the house of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and nineteen other locations in the national capital region, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The agency has registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the formulation and execution of the policy launched last year.

The houses of two other public servants are also being searched.

Delhi LG VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

According to the L-G,  a report filed in July showed prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Officials said the agency is also probing "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees".

Meanwhile, Sisodia has welcomed the CBI action asserting the truth will come out after the investigation.

"CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," he tweeted in Hindi.

He said the allegations against the government are lies.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

With inputs from PTI

