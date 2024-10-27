The Congress leader said that the stampede at Bandra Terminus highlights "India's crumbling infrastructure."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday described the recent stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station as an example of "India's crumbling infrastructure," asserting that the country requires "international-class infrastructure."

"Inaugurations and publicity hold value only when backed by a foundation that genuinely serves the public. When lives are lost, and bridges, platforms, or statues collapse after ribbon-cutting ceremonies due to poor maintenance and neglect of public property, it raises serious concerns," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"The Balasore train accident in June last year claimed 300 lives, yet instead of compensating the victims, the BJP government has embroiled them in lengthy legal battles. Just think--when even the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed within just nine months, it clearly indicates that the intent was merely publicity, with no respect for Shivaji Maharaj or concern for public safety," the LoP said.

"Today, the nation needs world-class infrastructure that also addresses the local needs of the poor--facilitating business, easing travel, and ensuring safety," he added.

He further stated that India is capable and competent, requiring only an "effective and transparent system" dedicated to public service and building a strong future for the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sushil, CMO of Bandra Bhabha Hospital, reported that ten people were injured; of these, five were admitted, three were discharged, and two with serious injuries were transferred to KEM Hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred on Platform 1 due to a crowd gathering for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express at Bandra Terminus.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey criticised the Mahayuti government, remarking that the value of life has diminished in Maharashtra. He added that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who also serves as the BJP's Maharashtra in-charge, holds no accountability for public safety.

Western Railway CPRO Vineet Abhishek explained, "Early this morning at Bandra Terminus, as the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, scheduled for 5:15 am, arrived at the platform, some passengers attempted to board while it was still moving. Two passengers were injured and taken to hospital by railway staff. Western Railway ensures trains arrive 2-3 hours before departure during festive periods."

Abhishek added that the railways have set up additional ticket counters, deployed adequate GRP, RPF, and ticket-checking staff, and prioritised safe boarding procedures.

"Despite our efforts, this unfortunate incident occurred. Western and Central Railways have issued 2,300 notifications for additional trains. Extra counters, sufficient staff, and multiple information channels are in place to ensure smooth operations during the festive season," he said. The injured were admitted to KB Bhabha Municipal General Hospital.

