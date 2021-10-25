Indian, US troops carry out yoga session, joint training together in Alaska- WATCH

As part of a bilateral army drill between the two countries, Indian and US troops came together to carry out a joint training exercise and yoga session in Buckner Physical Training centre at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

The Indian yoga instructor heading the training session taught a total of 17 `asanas` including Surya Namaskar to the troops of both countries as part of the drill. This comes amid the 17th Edition of India-US joint training exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 21" that commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, US.

The Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021 is a 14-day training drill for the Indian and US troops, which includes joint training for operations under the United Nations mandate, according to the Indian Army. The drill is seeing massive participation from both countries.

The authorities have stated that around 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise.

#WATCH Indian and US troops carried out joint yoga session at Buckner Physical Training centre at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The Indian yoga instructors taught a total of 17 'asanas' including Surya Namaskar pic.twitter.com/KN6O3TYLE4 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

The training schedule is of 14 days and is jam-packed with rigorous activities and training exercises. It also includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.

The joint training exercise was commenced with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, "Jana Gana Mana" and "The Star-Spangled Banner".

The Ex Yudh Abhyas 2021 is the only bilateral drill between the Indian and US armed forces, and the US had suggested making Japan a part of the drill but India declined. The training schedule consists of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency exercises in extreme conditions to train the armed forces for any unprecedented circumstances.

The exercise is being conducted in Alaska this time, to help the Indian Army undertake operations at the battalion level in mountainous terrain with cold climatic conditions, which will prepare them for the future, as per the Indian Army.

(With ANI inputs)