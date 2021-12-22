Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat rebels against Congress, hints at quitting

Ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the troubles of the Congress have started increasing and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has raised questions on the party's organization and said he feels like calling it quits.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, he wrote that the factionalism of leaders in Uttarakhand Congress is increasing continuously and the structure of the organization is turning its back instead of cooperating.

"Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections?" he tweeted.

"People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet. I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within says it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swum long. It is time to rest," he added.

सत्ता ने वहां कई मगरमच्छ छोड़ रखे हैं। जिनके आदेश पर तैरना है, उनके नुमाइंदे मेरे हाथ-पांव बांध रहे हैं। मन में बहुत बार विचार आ रहा है कि #हरीश_रावत अब बहुत हो गया, बहुत तैर लिये, अब विश्राम का समय है!

2/3 December 22, 2021

Earlier, Harish Rawat, working as the Punjab Congress in-charge, worked to remove the infighting within the party. However, now he himself has opened a front against the organization and his tweet has created panic.