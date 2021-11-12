Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati sentenced to life imprisonment, fined Rs 2 lakh in gangrape case

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to span 10 venues in West Indies and USA from June 4 to 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

HomeIndia

India

Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati sentenced to life imprisonment, fined Rs 2 lakh in gangrape case

Gayatri Prajapati was the Transport Minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 06:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in the Chitrakoot gangrape case. A fine of Rs 2 lakh has also been imposed on him.

Gayatri Prajapati was convicted by the Special Court of Lucknow and the court gave its verdict a few days ago. At the same time, 4 people were acquitted due to lack of evidence. His sentence was announced in court on Friday. 

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court sentenced former minister Gayatri Prajapati, Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari to life imprisonment. At the same time, Gayatri Prajapati was fined Rs 2 lakh.

According to the prosecution, the victim woman from Chitrakoot had lodged a report on February 18, 2017, at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow. The woman alleges that in the name of getting the mining work done, Gayatri Prajapati and other convicts called the woman to Lucknow and committed rape. At the same time, an attempt was made to rape her minor daughter as well.

The woman alleged that she also made a written complaint to the DGP of UP about this, but no action was taken from there, after which, a special leave petition was filed in the Supreme Court. Following the apex court's order, on February 18, 2017, an FIR was registered against Gayatri Prajapati and the rest of the accused at the Gautam Palli police station in Lucknow.

At the time of registration of the case, Prajapati was the Transport Minister in the Akhilesh government in UP. Prior to this, he was the Mining Minister in the state government, in which the CBI raided his house and premises on the charge of scam worth crores.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE