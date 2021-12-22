Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple tests COVID-19 positive; says she's fully vaccinated

Lucknow: Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has tested positive for COVID-19. She herself has tweeted about it. Notably, Dimple Yadav had taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"I got the COVID test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and still not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself. All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she tweeted in Hindi.

मैंने कोविड टेस्ट कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है।



मैं पूरी तरह से वैक्सिनेटेड हूं और कोई भी लक्षण अभी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे है।



अपनी और दूसरों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मैंने खुद को अलग कर लिया है।



हाल फिलहाल मुझसे मिलने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपना टेस्ट जल्द कराएं। — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) December 22, 2021

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, 6,317 new cases of corona have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. During this, 318 patients lost their lives due to the virus. At the same time, 6,906 corona infected patients have recovered. Talking about the active cases in the country, its number is 78,190.

On the other hand, the number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron is also increasing in the country. So far, 229 cases of Omicron have been reported in 15 states of the country. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at 65, followed by 57 in Delhi, 24 in Telangana, 19 in Karnataka, 22 in Rajasthan, 15 in Kerala, 14 in Gujarat, 3 in J&K, 2 in Odisha, 2 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Andhra Pradesh, 1 in Chandigarh, 1 in Ladakh, 1 in Tamil Nadu, and 1 in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, amid the rising number of Omicron cases across the country, the government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to impose a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming festive season, so that the spread of the virus remains under control in the state.