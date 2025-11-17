FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win

Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH

Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sampann jodi' title

SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...

'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election result

Tejashwi Yadav blamed sister Rohini Acharya for RJD's debacle in Bihar elections? Report claims he said, 'tumhara haay lag gaya...'

IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation

Aditi Rao Hydari issues warning after impersonator reaches out on WhatsApp for photoshoots: 'I don't use any personal...'

Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win

'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur after Bihar election win

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH

Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics

Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Madan Shah, who protested outside Lalu Yadav's residence by tearing his Kurta and crying, has now claimed that his "curse" on the party has come true.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 12:16 AM IST

Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Madan Shah, who protested outside Lalu Yadav's residence by tearing his Kurta and crying, has now  claimed that his "curse" on the party has come true. What was his curse? During his protest, he predicted that RJD will only win 25 seats in Bihar elections 2025. This prediction or curse came true, as RJD won just 25 seats.

In an interview to ANI, Madan Shah said he was still pained by the party's crushing defeat and alleged that a senior leader known as "Chanakya" was intent on destroying the party. "This pain drove me mad. I went to meet Lalu ji in Patna. But nobody met me. I was overcome with grief and ended up tearing off my clothes. I fell to the ground and said that I am putting a curse that his party would be restricted to 25 seats, and it indeed happened," Shah said.

He further added, "I am still sad about the party. I am pained that the party lost, but what God does is good. The on at the party who is called 'Chanakya' is hell bent on destroying the party. Unless they are sacked from the party, nothing will improve there (RJD)."

Speaking on the allegation that he was asked to pay Rs 2.7 crore for the ticket, Shah said that this demand was not made directly to him.

"Lalu ji was not consulted on ticket distribution this time. So, the party has met this fate. I was not asked for money directly (for a ticket); it was done through the media. So, how could I have given the money to? I could not have thrown it on the road...I did not speak with Sanjay Yadav. Big leaders had said through the media that I would be asked for money in return for a ticket," he said.

Madan Shah protested outside Llau Yadav's residence

Madan Shah was one of the RJD candidates, that were disappointed with the party after they were denied tickets to contest from their respective constituencies. In October, Madan Shah held a unique protest against RJD, and made allegations of 'tickets' being sold for hefty amounts. Madan was denied ticket from the Madhuban constituency, instead it was given to Santosh Kushwaha. In his protest, he tore his kurta outside Rabri Devi's residence. He was seen crying by rolling on the streets. He also made big allegations on RJD. He said, 'Lalu Prasad Yadav promised to give me a ticket for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.'

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur says after Bihar Assembly election win
'It is time to...': BJP's Maithili Thakur after Bihar election win
Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH
Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket...
Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sampann jodi' title
Pati Patni Aur Panga winner: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla bag the 'Sarvagun Sam
SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...
SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...
'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election result
'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mukesh Sahani on Bihar assembly election result
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT Releases (November 17 to November 23, 2025): 5 new movies, web series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE