Ex-RJD leader Madan Shah, who tore kurta, cried after denied ticket, REACTS to his RJD's 25 seats prediction: 'My curse came true...', WATCH

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Madan Shah, who protested outside Lalu Yadav's residence by tearing his Kurta and crying, has now claimed that his "curse" on the party has come true. What was his curse? During his protest, he predicted that RJD will only win 25 seats in Bihar elections 2025. This prediction or curse came true, as RJD won just 25 seats.

In an interview to ANI, Madan Shah said he was still pained by the party's crushing defeat and alleged that a senior leader known as "Chanakya" was intent on destroying the party. "This pain drove me mad. I went to meet Lalu ji in Patna. But nobody met me. I was overcome with grief and ended up tearing off my clothes. I fell to the ground and said that I am putting a curse that his party would be restricted to 25 seats, and it indeed happened," Shah said.

He further added, "I am still sad about the party. I am pained that the party lost, but what God does is good. The on at the party who is called 'Chanakya' is hell bent on destroying the party. Unless they are sacked from the party, nothing will improve there (RJD)."

Speaking on the allegation that he was asked to pay Rs 2.7 crore for the ticket, Shah said that this demand was not made directly to him.

"Lalu ji was not consulted on ticket distribution this time. So, the party has met this fate. I was not asked for money directly (for a ticket); it was done through the media. So, how could I have given the money to? I could not have thrown it on the road...I did not speak with Sanjay Yadav. Big leaders had said through the media that I would be asked for money in return for a ticket," he said.

Madan Shah protested outside Llau Yadav's residence

Madan Shah was one of the RJD candidates, that were disappointed with the party after they were denied tickets to contest from their respective constituencies. In October, Madan Shah held a unique protest against RJD, and made allegations of 'tickets' being sold for hefty amounts. Madan was denied ticket from the Madhuban constituency, instead it was given to Santosh Kushwaha. In his protest, he tore his kurta outside Rabri Devi's residence. He was seen crying by rolling on the streets. He also made big allegations on RJD. He said, 'Lalu Prasad Yadav promised to give me a ticket for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.'

(With ANI Inputs)