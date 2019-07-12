Ex-RJD leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi to join JD(U) soon

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ali Ashraf Fatmi on Thursday said that he would soon join Janata Dal (United). Talking to Zee News, Fatmi, who was once considered a very close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, said that he now wants to work with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Fatmi said that he will try his best to strengthen JD(U). The former RJD leader praised Bihar CM Kumar and said that he is working for the upliftment of all sections of society. He added that Kumar is taking a lot of steps for the welfare of minorities in the state.

Fatmi said that though JD(U) is in coalition with BJP, the party has always maintained a clear stand on issues like Babri Masjid and Jammu and Kashmir. Fatmi asserted that Nitish Kumar is one among those leaders who have never compromised with his ideologies to remain in power.