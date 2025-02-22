Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as Principal Secretary II to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as per an official notification issued by the secretariat of the Appointments Committee.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired) (TN:80) as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister with effect from the date he assumes office," said the notification.

"His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it added.

Shaktikanta Das, IAS Retd served as the RBI Governor for six years, from December 2018 to December 2024. He assumed charge as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India effective December 12, 2018.

He was former Secretary, Department of Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Shaktikanta Das has vast experience in various areas of governance in the last 38 years. Shri Das has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as 8 Union Budgets. Das has also served as India's Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Shaktikanta Das is a postgraduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.Pramod Kumar Mishra, is the Principal Secretary I to the Prime Minister. He is a 1972-batch Indian Administrative Service officer belonging to the Gujarat cadre.

