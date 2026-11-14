Ex-Rajiv Confidante Sam Pitroda rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim, defends PM Modi

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi taps his phone, saying he does not believe the PM is involved, even as he claims his own devices and bank accounts are under surveillance.

While disagreeing with Gandhi's allegation against Modi, Pitroda claimed that his own phone was tapped and his laptop had been targeted. (Image credit:Twitter)

Congress leader Sam Pitroda has distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi taps the phones of political opponents. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pitroda said he did not believe the Prime Minister was personally involved in such activity.

"PM doesn't do that. PM doesn't take a screwdriver and get on a computer," Pitroda told NDTV.

His remarks come amid a political row over Gandhi's surveillance claims and days after Pitroda exchanged warm festive greetings with PM Modi, drawing attention for the unusually cordial interaction between the two.

Pitroda claims his phone and laptop are under surveillance

While disagreeing with Gandhi's allegation against Modi, Pitroda claimed that his own phone was tapped and his laptop had been targeted.

"My phone is tapped, my laptop is attacked, my bank accounts are under surveillance. I have consulted experts and they have, after examining my devices, cautioned me about tapping," he said.

Pitroda did not identify who he believed was responsible for the alleged surveillance.

"Somebody is doing that. I don't know and I don't care. I live with it. I have no issue," he added.

"There are nasty people around. What do you do?"

What Rahul Gandhi alleged about PM Modi

Pitroda's comments followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Friday, when the Leader of Opposition accused the Central government of keeping him under surveillance.

In a video shared by the Congress on X, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister was aware of the information he had about people allegedly acting under the influence of foreign powers because his phone was being tapped.

"The Prime Minister is aware of this because he taps my phone. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi also claimed that evidence of the Prime Minister being under the control of "foreign powers" was already available on his phone.

BJP dismisses Rahul Gandhi's allegations

The BJP has rejected Gandhi's phone-tapping charge, accusing him of making unsubstantiated claims to remain politically relevant.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also questioned the allegation, saying there was no reason for anyone to tap Gandhi's phone.

"Rahul Gandhi, I can only safely say to him, with all respect, must get his head examined. Nobody is bothered tapping his phone. Nobody is interested in tapping his phone. If anybody is interested, it's to understand why his brain only functions on lies day after day," Chandrasekhar said.

While some Opposition leaders have supported Gandhi's claim, Pitroda's remarks mark a notable departure from the Congress leader's position, with the senior party leader expressing doubt about the Prime Minister's alleged role..