Ex Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa's SHOCKING reaction on dead son video: ‘My rivals…’

Ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa has given his reaction to his dead son Aqil Akhtar's video. This comes after Mustafa’s son Aqil was found unconscious and was declared dead. Later, Mustafa and wife Razia was arrested on the basis of their son's past videos, where he makes big allegations on his family.

Ex-DGP Mohammad Mustafa has given his reaction to his dead son Aqil Akhtar's video. In an interview to NDTV, He said, "The police are duty bound to file FIR especially in high-profile cases. They will later check if the allegations are true or false. But they have to do their duty. I welcome the SIT.'

"I knew we were so-called high-profile individuals. I also know the dirty deeds that our rivals can do and the extent to which they can go," he said.

This comes after Mohammad Mustafa’s son Aqil Akhtar was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital. He was declared dead, which family claims was due to drug overdose. But FIR was registered against Mohammad Mustafa and wife Razia Sultana.