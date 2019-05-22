Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee tells Election Commission to check on vote tampering reports

Raising high the moral stakes for the Election Commission, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday expressed concern at reports of "alleged tampering of the voters' verdict" and reminded the poll watchdog that safety and security of the EVMs is its sole responsibility.

Taking cognisance of the raging controversy that erupted in several constituencies of UP, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana on the suspicious movement of EVMs, Mukherjee, in rather a rare and strong intervention said, "The onus of ensuring institutional integrity in this case lies with the Election Commission of India (ECI). They must do so and put all speculation to rest."

The former president, who prefers to call himself "Citizen Mukherjee", also reminded the EC of its powers as in a written statement he said, "A firm believer in our institutions, it is my considered opinion that it is the 'workmen' who decide how the institutional 'tools' perform."

Mukherjee further said, "There can be no room for speculations that challenge the very basis of our democracy. People's mandate is sacrosanct and has to be above any iota of reasonable doubt."

Soon after former President's punishing words, the EC tried to allay apprehension by reiterating the strong protocols that are put in place to guard the EVMs, but it could come up with satisfactory answers on the suspicious movement of what it called the reserved and unused EVMs without security and in some cases without the knowledge of the district commissioner.

Former chief election commissioner, Dr S Y Quraishi, also reprimanded the Commission for not clarifying facts at the earliest.

"Why is EC not clarifying what the facts are? Speed is extremely important," he said. Dr Quraishi also said that the protocols even regarding reserved and unused EVMs need to followed as per the laid down procedure.