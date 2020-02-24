Ex-PM Manmohan Singh, other Congress leaders decline President Kovind's invitation for Trump dinner reception

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has declined to attend the dinner organised by President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of US President Donald Trump who is currently in India for his two-day visit.

Sources close to the Congress party has said that they will not attend the function as Chairman of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi has not been invited to attend the function.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also declined the invitation to attend the Presidential banquet for the same reason.

The President had invited the floor leaders of opposition of both the Houses of Parliament for the banquet to be hosted on Tuesday.

United States President Donald Trump, along with his family-wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner-have reached Delhi and will stay the night at ITC Maurya after completing his engagements in Ahmedabad and Agra.

Donald and Melania Trump will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 25 where he will be inspecting the Guard of Honour. There will be an official reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan for Trump at 10 AM and at 10.45 AM Trump and Melania will visit Raj Ghat.

Following that, there will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House, apart from the exchange of agreements and a Joint Press Statement. At 3 PM, there will be a CEO roundtable at the US Embassy, which is the last programme.

Security arrangements are being tightened around the city ahead of the high-profile, highly-publicised visit.