Ex-PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS hospital

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday evening after he complained of chest pain, has now been discharged from the hospital.

Singh was admitted to the hospital's cardiothoracic ward at around 8:45 PM on Sunday "for observation and investigation" after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication.

A report by news agency PTI had elaborated that the 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister was being treated by one Dr. Nitish Naik.

According to reports, Singh had been advised complete bed-rest by his doctors after he suffered a fall shortly before the Parliament adjourned in March amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. The ex-Prime Minister had also had two heart-bypass surgeries and a history of blood sugar.

Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.