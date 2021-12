Former Prime Minsiter Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday evening after he complained of chest pain.

Singh was taken to the hospital at around 8:45 PM

According to reports, he has been kept under observation in the cardio-thoracic ward.

Singh served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)