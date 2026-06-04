Ex-officer backs Army pilot’s viral proposal at Nashik passing-out parade, says 'Expressing love does not diminish discipline'

A viral proposal by Army pilot Captain Bharat Bhardwaj during a passing-out parade in Nashik sparked debate over protocol violations.

A heartfelt marriage proposal by a newly commissioned Army pilot has gone viral, drawing both admiration and debate online. The incident took place on Tuesday at the passing-out parade of the Combat Army Aviation Training School near Nashik, Maharashtra.

Videos circulating on social media showed Captain Bharat Bhardwaj, dressed in his ceremonial military uniform, kneeling before his partner and proposing with a ring. The backdrop of an Army helicopter added a striking visual to the romantic gesture. While the proposal has won hearts, some have questioned whether it breached Army protocols.

Army likely to seek explanation

According to reports, the Army has taken note of the viral incident and may seek an explanation from Captain Bhardwaj. While the public display of affection technically violates certain rules, sources suggest the act is unlikely to result in major disciplinary action.

Retired Lt Gen slams critics

Lieutenant General (retd) Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon came out in support of the pilot, urging critics to avoid what he called 'nuktachini' or petty criticism over a 'pure gesture of love.' Speaking on X, he emphasised that expecting a soldier to dedicate his life to the nation does not preclude him from expressing affection for his fiancée.

Lt Gen Dhillon highlighted that military equipment has often been photographed by civilians during exhibitions without any security compromise. He urged people not to conflate personal moments with national security concerns and to allow young officers to serve with pride and honour.

You want the young officer to sacrifice his life for the love of the Nation, but you don’t want him to express his love for his fiancée.



In the Army we say ‘Youngster nahi karega, toh kaun karega’.



If you can not find a fault in his professional capabilities, don’t do this… pic.twitter.com/FS0G2USjiU — KJS DHILLON(@TinyDhillon) June 4, 2026

Public Reactions Mixed

The retired officer’s stance resonated with many social media users, who praised the couple and wished them well. Others expressed concern about maintaining military discipline and security awareness, stressing that personal gestures in public settings should not compromise professional standards.

One commenter noted, 'My concern is not about the officer's patriotism or character. It is about maintaining discipline and public perception. If such practices become common, they could create unintended risks rather than motivation.'

Love and duty can coexist

Speaking to ANI, Lt Gen Dhillon reiterated that the pilot’s proposal was a 'heartfelt moment' that should not be overanalysed. 'If we expect a soldier’s patriotism to be so strong that he’s ready to sacrifice his life, then why question his personal love?' he said. 'Expressing love does not diminish discipline; it shows a young spirit and should be accepted gracefully.'

The incident continues to spark conversation about balancing personal expression with military decorum, highlighting the human side of service members while reaffirming their commitment to duty.