Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede who had earlier filed a defamation suit against actor Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh has now withdrawn it before the Dindoshi civil court on Thursday. His sudden move was not explained as he cited personal reasons for withdrawing the complaint in which he sought Rs 11.55 lakh in damages, mental agony and a restraining order.

‘Resolved disputes amicably’

Rakhi Sawant’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh reacted to Wankhede’s withdrawal of his complaint and said, “We have resolved our disputes amicably and are looking forward to each other's future prospects and fighting against real hidden enemies. One such example can be seen that I am also looking after his sister advocate Yasmeen Wankhede's criminal case against Nawab Malik.”

The IRS officer did not make the details of his complaint public, but defamation usually means accusations of damaging someone's reputation through false statements. As the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede had exposed a high-profile drug racket on a cruise party which hosted many well-known personalities, like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Wankhede arrested Aryan Khan along with others. In the same case, Sawant’s lawyer Deshmukh represented one of the accused, Munmun Dhamecha, and the two crossed paths there.

Deshmukh has also represented Sawant in some of her legal cases.