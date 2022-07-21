AAP condemns police for giving KS Eshwarappa clean chit in contractor's suicide case | Photo: File

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Karnataka has criticised the police for clearing the name of senior BJP leader and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa in a case pertaining to the suicide of a contractor Santosh Patil, and sought a judicial probe into the matter. AAP's Karnataka secretary B.T. Naganna on Thursday said Eshwarappa is the main accused in Santosh Patil suicide case

"The police have confirmed that Eshwarappa had sent a death threat to Santosh Patil over WhatsApp. In spite of that, it is deplorable to know that he has been cleared of all charges against him. The BJP government has sent a bad message that it is in favour of the perpetrators of the irregularities," the AAP leader said. On Wednesday, the Karnataka police had submitted the closure report in connection with the suicide case of contractor and BJP worker Santhosh Patil who had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Eshwarappa who was forced to resign from the Karnataka cabinet as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister following the contractor's suicide. He has welcomed the clean chit given to him and hopes to return to the cabinet. However, the AAP has rejected the clean chit by the police and alleged that the BJP government in the state has "strongly influenced" the outcome of the police investigation.

"Yielding to political pressure, Udupi police have completed and submitted the reports within 3 months without probing Eshwarappa. The Karnataka police must take back this report and investigate the matter... death note given by Eshwarappa must be kept as evidence to arrest him and a thorough investigation must be conducted without yielding to political pressure. "Instead of police investigation, this should be handed over for a judicial inquiry. Public must know how Eshwarappa tortured and cheated contractor Santosh Patil." Naganna said.

