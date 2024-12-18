The Karkardooma court has granted interim bail to Umar Khalid from December 28 to January 3.

Umar Khalid, former student leader of JNU, has been granted interim bail for seven days to attend the marriage functions of his cousin. The Karkardooma court has granted interim bail to Khalid from December 28 to January 3. Khalid is currently in judicial custody in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi Violence.

Khalid, arrested in September 2020, has been in custody since then. The trial court was addressing the second regular bail application filed on behalf of Khalid. He sought regular bail under Section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



The Delhi High Court is presently reviewing the regular bail applications of former JNU student Umar Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA case concerning the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots in Delhi in February 2020. The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Khalid on September 14, 2020, under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the case.

Earlier, while rejecting his bail plea, the trial court stated: "The High Court analysed the case against the applicant and concluded that the allegations against the applicant are prima facie true, and that the embargo created by Section 43D(5) of UAPA squarely applies against the applicant. Hence, the applicant does not deserve bail. It is clear that the Hon'ble High Court has meticulously considered the applicant's role and declined the relief sought by him," the special judge observed in the order passed on May 28, 2024.

The court further noted that since the High Court had already dismissed the applicant's criminal appeal on October 18, 2022, and the applicant subsequently withdrew his petition before the Supreme Court, the order of this court dated March 24, 2022, has attained finality. Therefore, the court cannot reassess the facts of the case or grant the relief requested by the applicant.

(With inputs from ANI)

