Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns from JMM, to join BJP on...

Soren, who is scheduled to join the BJP on August 30, also resigned as an MLA of the state assembly and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 09:45 PM IST

Former chief minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saying he was forced to take such a step since he was aggrieved by the party's present style of functioning and policies.

Soren, who is scheduled to join the BJP on August 30, also resigned as an MLA of the state assembly and a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet.

"Today I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. I will continue to fight on the issues of tribals, Dalits, backward and common people of Jharkhand," Soren said.

In a letter to party supremo Shibu Soren, the senior tribal leader said he was forced to quit after being aggrieved by the present style of functioning of the JMM.

Champai Soren also wrote to the Speaker informing him about his resignation from the assembly, according to sources close to him.

He also resigned as a minister and another letter intimating that was dispatched to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
