Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren provides big update amid buzz over BJP switch, says, 'all 3 options are...'

Champai Soren on Sunday provided big update amid buzz over BJP switch

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday provided big update amid buzz over BJP switch. He said that all three options are open for him amid buzz over him joining the BJP.

Amid rumours of him joining BJP, Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Champai Soren tweets, "...After so much insult and contempt, I was forced to look for an alternative path. With a heavy heart, I said in the meeting of the legislative party that "A new chapter of my life is… pic.twitter.com/qAknZIicpz — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

This is a breaking story. Refresh for more updates