Ex-Indian spy makes big claim on Nepal unrest, reveals real reason behind Gen Z protest: ‘New PM will be…’

INDIA
Former Indian spy and National Security Guard (NSG) Lucky Bisht has made a big revelation about the protest. He claimed that the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is the force behind the political unrest in Nepal and the subsequent regime change.
In an interview with Times Now, Lucky Bisht claimed that the CIA has overturned governments in over 60 countries worldwide. He also said that the CIA has created chaos around India through unrest and protest in its neighbourhood like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and now Nepal, stating that Pakistan’s situation has already unstable for a long time.
Lucky Bisht’s statement came following his own ground research and sources in Nepal. In a big claim, he said that Nepalese have always been in favour of a good relationship with India but the new prime minister, who will now head the government, will be aligned with the United States, stressing that the CIA is 100 per cent involved in Nepal unrest. Being confident about CIA’s big influence behind the GenZ protest and an unstable political situation in Nepal, Bisht further claimed that he has proof and is ready to give them whenever the need arises.
Hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took the oath as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister, she dissolved the parliament. She scheduled the next fresh elections for March 5, 2026. She announced the decision in a cabinet meeting at 11 pm on Friday.
The statement by the President’s office read, “Honourable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, as per the recommendation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Sushila Karki, has dissolved the current House of Representatives with effect from 11:00 PM on Friday, Bhadra 27, 2082 BS. The date for the election of the new House of Representatives has been fixed as Thursday, Falgun 21, 2082 BS (i.e. 5 March 2026).” The President's Office also stated that the new cabinet has been given the mandate to restore order and prepare the country for the elections to the Federal Parliament scheduled for March 5, 2026.