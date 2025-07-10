Ex-IAF officer warns against rushing into Russia's Su-57 deal, cites concerns over Chinese components, suggests focusing on...

Former Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat has expressed concerns over the presence of Chinese components in the Su-57, questioning the reliability of the aircraft. Let's know more what he said.

Russia has been a long-standing defense partner of India, with a significant portion of India's arms imports coming from Russia for decades. Recently, Russia has offered its fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57 to India, along with a promise of technology transfer and source code sharing. However, defense experts are cautioning India against getting too excited about the offer.

Concerns over Chinese components

Former Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat has expressed concerns over the presence of Chinese components in the Su-57, questioning the reliability of the aircraft. Ahlawat believes that India should prioritize its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program over importing foreign fighter jets.

Former Air Force officer Ajay Ahlawat suggests to foucs on AMCA program

Ahlawat suggests that the AMCA program should be given national importance and placed under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister's Office. He recommends that a three-star officer be appointed to head the program, who would report to the National Security Adviser. All agencies involved in the project should work under the program's leadership.

He called both the Su-57 and the American F-35 "bad options" for India. He questions the reliability of the US in terms of foreign policy predictability and highlights the presence of Chinese components in the Su-57. He writes, "Imagine if you are in a shooting war with your equipment vendor."

Demand for National Importance

The former Air Force officer demands that the AMCA program be declared a mission of national importance. He suggests that a three-star officer should be appointed to lead the program, who would report to the National Security Adviser. All agencies should work under the program's leadership.

Meanwhile, on Monday, former Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor reffered to Russia's proposal for Su-57, and suggested that India should go for it. "Just before Putin's visit on Thursday, Russia proposed a game changer offer for us, full tech transfer for co‑production of the Su‑57E at HAL Nashik (site of 220+ Su‑30MKI builds) plus direct delivery of Su‑35M jets in India's MRFA tender for 117 fighters. The dual offer promises deep localisation, source code access, it is a strategic boost for India’s 'Make in India' and our air power ambitions," Kapoor said.

Russia's offer

Russia's offer to India includes co-production of the Su-57E in India, along with technology transfer and direct delivery of Su-35M jets. The offer also includes localization and source code sharing, which could be beneficial for India's defense industry.

The debate over Russia's Su-57 offer highlights the complexities of India's defense procurement process. While some experts believe that the Su-57 could be a game-changer for India's air power capabilities, others are cautioning against relying on foreign technology and emphasising the importance of indigenous capabilities.