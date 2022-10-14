Ex-Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba cleared of Maoist charges, here is a timeline of his case

Photo: PTI

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to postpone the Bombay High Court's ruling clearing Professor G N Saibaba of any wrongdoing in a case involving his suspected ties to the Maoist movement in Delhi.

The Maharashtra administration immediately appealed the Bombay High Court's judgement to the Supreme Court, but their request was denied just hours later.

Following is the timeline in the case in which former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was on Friday acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

August 22, 2013: Accused persons - Mahesh Tirki, Pandy Narote and Hem Mishra - apprehended after being under surveillance in Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. First information report (FIR) registered by police.

September 2, 2013: Two more accused - Vijay Tirki and Prashant Sanglikar - arrested by police.

September 4, 2013: Warrant sought by police from Magistrate court to conduct a search at the house of G N Saibaba, pursuant to revelations made by accused Mishra and Sanglikar during interrogation.

September 7, 2013: Search warrant issued by Magistrate court.

September 9, 2013: Police conduct a search at Saibaba's residence in Delhi.

February, 15, 2014: Sanction to prosecute the five arrested accused under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) granted by the sanctioning authority.

February 16, 2014: Final report/charge-sheet submitted by police before Magistrate court.

February 26, 2014: Magistrate court commits the case to sessions court, as offences are sessions triable.

February 26, 2014: Police obtain an arrest warrant to arrest Saibaba, but fail to arrest "due to sympathisers".

May 9, 2014: Saibaba arrested and produced before court that remanded him to judicial custody.

February 21, 2015: Sessions court frames charges against all six accused. All accused pleaded not guilty.

April 6, 2015: Sanction to prosecute Saibaba under UAPA granted by sanctioning authority.

October 31, 2015: Supplementary charge-sheet filed by police.

December 14, 2015: Sessions court orders joint trial in both cases (Saibaba and five accused). Trial begins.

March 3, 2017: Sessions court at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra convicts Saibaba and five others under UAPA and IPC. Saibaba and four others sentenced to life imprisonment; one imprisoned to ten years in jail.

March 29, 2017: Saibaba and others file appeal against conviction and the sentence in Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court.

October 14, 2022: Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC acquits Saibaba and five other convicts in the case.