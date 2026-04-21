FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'

Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing dependence upon US Dollar

One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief and struggles, say 'It's a black day for us'

Will Donald Trump participate in US-Iran peace talks? After threatening to wipe it out, US president ready to talk personally

Virat Kohli to play cricket with Novak Djokovic? Tennis star hints major collaboration during India visit

Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's in-laws arrested in Mumbai, here's why

After 'liking' German model Lizzalazz's pic, Virat Kohli rushes to Keli Kunj Ashram, attends 'Ekantik Vartalaap' with Anushka Sharma

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Class 10th Result 2026 for summer zone OUT; Check steps to download scorecard

Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting debut, will play this special role

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing dependence upon US Dollar

Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing

After 'liking' German model Lizzalazz's pic, Virat Kohli rushes to Keli Kunj Ashram, attends 'Ekantik Vartalaap' with Anushka Sharma

After 'liking' German model LizLaz pic, Virat-Anushka rushes to Keli Kunj Ashram

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeIndia

INDIA

Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's in-laws arrested in Mumbai, here's why

The incident took place on Saturday while Yusuf Khan, 30, a resident of the area, was on his way back home. Read below to know what exactly happened.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's in-laws arrested in Mumbai, here's why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Three family members linked to Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, among them his father-in-law and brother-in-law, were arrested in relation to an alleged assault reported in Mumbai’s Byculla locality, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

What exactly happened?

The incident took place on Saturday while Yusuf Khan, 30, a resident of the area, was on his way back home. His car went through a puddle on the road and water splashed onto Shoaib Khan, 35, who is related to the former cricketer, according to news agency IANS.

Khan claimed that he stopped the car and apologised, but an argument broke out. Shoaib allegedly used abusive language, struck the windshield of the car with a bamboo stick causing damage, and assaulted him physically.

After returning home, Khan’s relatives suggested that he approach the police to file a complaint. While proceeding, they came across Khalid Khan, also known as Makaliq, who is Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law. Police stated that Khalid, together with his son Umarshad Khan, 35, Shoaib Khan, and another individual named Shehbaz Pathan, became involved in a further altercation with Yusuf Khan and his family members.

Victims sustain injuries during attack

As per police, the group allegedly started another confrontation and attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives with bamboo sticks and baseball bats. In the course of the assault, Yusuf Khan’s brother Salman sustained a fracture in his arm, and his uncle Zaki Ahmed received serious injuries.

Police register case 

The police said three persons, including the father-in-law, have been taken into custody, and efforts are on to trace a fourth accused. A case has been filed under Sections 118(2), 115(2), 324, 352, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested individuals were brought before a court, which placed them in judicial custody. Police informed that the action taken was based on CCTV recordings, statements given by witnesses, and the seizure of weapons involved in the incident, including bamboo sticks and baseball bats. Investigating officers told the court that the accused were identified clearly through CCTV footage as well as through eyewitness accounts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan
Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pak
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya's film divides internet, fans feel 'Salman Khan ko karni chaiye thi'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Title reveal of Ayushmann-Barjatya's film divides internet
Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing dependence upon US Dollar
Iran-US negotiations, Strait of Hormuz blockade and UAE’s attempts at reducing
One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief and struggles, say 'It's a black day for us'
One year after Pahalgam attack: Families of victims share their grief
Will Donald Trump participate in US-Iran peace talks? After threatening to wipe it out, US president ready to talk personally
Will Donald Trump participate in US-Iran peace talks?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement