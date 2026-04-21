Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's in-laws arrested in Mumbai, here's why

The incident took place on Saturday while Yusuf Khan, 30, a resident of the area, was on his way back home. Read below to know what exactly happened.

Three family members linked to Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, among them his father-in-law and brother-in-law, were arrested in relation to an alleged assault reported in Mumbai’s Byculla locality, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

What exactly happened?

The incident took place on Saturday while Yusuf Khan, 30, a resident of the area, was on his way back home. His car went through a puddle on the road and water splashed onto Shoaib Khan, 35, who is related to the former cricketer, according to news agency IANS.

Khan claimed that he stopped the car and apologised, but an argument broke out. Shoaib allegedly used abusive language, struck the windshield of the car with a bamboo stick causing damage, and assaulted him physically.

After returning home, Khan’s relatives suggested that he approach the police to file a complaint. While proceeding, they came across Khalid Khan, also known as Makaliq, who is Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law. Police stated that Khalid, together with his son Umarshad Khan, 35, Shoaib Khan, and another individual named Shehbaz Pathan, became involved in a further altercation with Yusuf Khan and his family members.

Victims sustain injuries during attack

As per police, the group allegedly started another confrontation and attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives with bamboo sticks and baseball bats. In the course of the assault, Yusuf Khan’s brother Salman sustained a fracture in his arm, and his uncle Zaki Ahmed received serious injuries.

Police register case

The police said three persons, including the father-in-law, have been taken into custody, and efforts are on to trace a fourth accused. A case has been filed under Sections 118(2), 115(2), 324, 352, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested individuals were brought before a court, which placed them in judicial custody. Police informed that the action taken was based on CCTV recordings, statements given by witnesses, and the seizure of weapons involved in the incident, including bamboo sticks and baseball bats. Investigating officers told the court that the accused were identified clearly through CCTV footage as well as through eyewitness accounts.