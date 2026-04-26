Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh gets CRPF security after AAP protest outside Jalandhar residence, days after switch to BJP

Harbhajan Singh has been given CRPF security after protests by AAP workers outside his Jalandhar home following his switch to BJP.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has granted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to Harbhajan Singh, following protests by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers outside his residence in Jalandhar. The development comes amid rising political tension after the Rajya Sabha MP’s recent shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Protests Trigger Security Concerns

AAP supporters staged demonstrations near Harbhajan Singh’s home in Punjab, objecting to his move to the BJP. The protests reportedly intensified concerns over his safety, prompting central authorities to step in with additional protection. The situation highlighted the growing friction following high-profile political switches ahead of key political developments.

Central Protection Replaces Local Cover

According to sources, the CRPF will now provide security to Harbhajan Singh in both Delhi and Punjab. The central protection detail was approved shortly after reports suggested that the Punjab Police had withdrawn his earlier security arrangement.

Previously, his security was managed by a team of around 9–10 Punjab Police personnel. However, that cover was reportedly removed on Saturday, creating a gap that has now been filled by central forces.

Deployment Visible at Jalandhar Residence

On Sunday, CRPF personnel were seen stationed outside his residence in Jalandhar, indicating that the new security arrangement has already been implemented. The deployment underscores the seriousness of the situation and the Centre’s response to potential threats.

Political Context

Harbhajan Singh’s transition from AAP to BJP has been part of a broader political shift involving several leaders. The move has drawn criticism from his former party colleagues and supporters, contributing to the protests witnessed outside his home.

The decision to provide CRPF security reflects concerns over the safety of public figures amid escalating political tensions, particularly when high-profile defections trigger strong reactions on the ground.