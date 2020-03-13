Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with death of Unnao rape victim's father

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply to fans asking him to solve 'wife problems', says 'mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...'

Income Tax Department launches revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience and convenience

'Kaun kaun dieting pe hai': MS Dhoni's witty remark to gym buddies during cake-cutting goes viral - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan says he loved Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, shares update on Jawan trailer release: ‘Maybe after…’

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply to fans asking him to solve 'wife problems', says 'mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...'

Income Tax Department launches revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience and convenience

Noise Raksha Bandhan Sale: Upto 74% off on ColorFit Pulse 3, plus extra Rs 200 off by using this code

Batters with most ODI runs in 100 innings

10 Birds with most formidable and powerful claws

8 Herbs that promote hair growth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Shah Rukh Khan gives quirky reply to fans asking him to solve 'wife problems', says 'mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...'

Shah Rukh Khan says he loved Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, shares update on Jawan trailer release: ‘Maybe after…’

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

HomeIndia

India

Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with death of Unnao rape victim's father

Sengar has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of the minor girl in Unnao. This conviction came regarding the death of the minor's father in police custody.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2020, 11:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced all Unnao rape case convicts, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father. Besides this, the former lawmakers and his brother, Atul Sengar, have been fined Rs 10 lakh each, an amount that is to be paid as compensation to the victim's family.

 

 

Along with Sengar, six others have also been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Earlier, a Delhi court had convicted the ex BJP MLA and several others of culpable homicide not amount to murder in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father while in judicial custody. The court pointed out that the evidence proves "beyond a reasonable doubt" that the accused did not intend to kill him but beat him "in a brutal manner that lead to his death."

Sengar has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of the minor girl in Unnao. This conviction came regarding the death of the minor's father in police custody.

On December 20 last year, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao. He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim. He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them with a safe house.

In 2018, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job. The girl's family had then moved the court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence house on April 8 last year and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

On August 1, 2019,  the Supreme Court transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court to a Delhi court.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

Woman dances to 'Koi Ladki Hai' in hot yellow crop top amidst rain, viral video scorches internet

Meet IIT alumnus IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

PM Modi presents unique gifts to BRICS leaders, gives Gond painting, Nagaland shawl, Pair of Surahi, check details

Mahesh Bhatt called 'delusional' for equating Alia Bhatt's struggle with Kangana Ranaut's in viral video: 'What a lie'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE