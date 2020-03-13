Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with death of Unnao rape victim's father

Sengar has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of the minor girl in Unnao. This conviction came regarding the death of the minor's father in police custody.

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced all Unnao rape case convicts, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father. Besides this, the former lawmakers and his brother, Atul Sengar, have been fined Rs 10 lakh each, an amount that is to be paid as compensation to the victim's family.

Along with Sengar, six others have also been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Earlier, a Delhi court had convicted the ex BJP MLA and several others of culpable homicide not amount to murder in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father while in judicial custody. The court pointed out that the evidence proves "beyond a reasonable doubt" that the accused did not intend to kill him but beat him "in a brutal manner that lead to his death."

Sengar has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of the minor girl in Unnao. This conviction came regarding the death of the minor's father in police custody.

On December 20 last year, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had sentenced Sengar to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor in Unnao. He was also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim. He was convicted under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 5 and 6 of POCSO.

The court had also directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the victim and her family after assessing the threat perception and provide them with a safe house.

In 2018, the 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone with a relative seeking a job. The girl's family had then moved the court seeking to include Sengar's name in the rape case. After this, the victim's father was booked by the police under the arms act and put in jail.

Alleging inaction and coercion from powerful people, the victim attempted self-immolation in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's residence house on April 8 last year and the next day, her father died in jail with post-mortem report suggesting serious injuries on his body.

The UP government had then referred the matter to the Centre for the CBI probe.

On August 1, 2019, the Supreme Court transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court to a Delhi court.