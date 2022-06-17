Ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma untraceable, cops searching in Delhi, says Maharashtra government

File photo

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who remains embroiled in controversy over the comments she made on Prophet Muhammad, is currently untraceable and cops are not able to locate her, said the Maharashtra government as per sources.

The police in Maharashtra, according to media reports, have said that Nupur Sharma remains untraceable several days after several complaints were filed against her over her objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which sparked nationwide protests.

A case had been filed against Sharma by the Mumbai Police after her comments sparked a religious outrage in India and in several Gulf countries. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint by Irfan Sheikh, the joint secretary of a Muslim outfit, Raza Academy.

According to the Mumbai police, a team was sent to Delhi to question Sharma over the allegations, but she remained untraceable. The team of Mumbai cops is currently on the lookout for the former BJP spokesperson in relation to the case.

Sources from the Maharashtra Home Ministry have said that the Mumbai police have enough evidence against Nupur Sharma to arrest her in relation to the case. The police team has been in the national capital for the last five days and is currently searching for her.

Not just the Mumbai police, but the Kolkata Police in West Bengal have also filed a case against the ex-BJP leader for her objectionable remarks. The case has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail.

The Kolkata Police summoned Nupur Sharma to the city on 20 for recording her statement. Further, the Delhi Police has also registered a case against Sharma over the remarks.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made some objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate a few weeks ago, which attracted a lot of flak. Soon after, BJP media head Naveen Jindal also made similar remarks over a social media post.

In a move to control the damage caused by the remarks against Prophet Muhammad, the ruling BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from the party. This move was welcomed by Gulf countries, but several protestors in India demanded that Sharma be arrested for her comments.

