Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U) ahead of state assembly polls

Ahead of state Assembly polls, former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), joined the Janata Dal (U) on Sunday evening.

Regarding the development, Pandey said, "I was called by CM himself & asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society."

He met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday and later said that he has not taken any decision on contesting the elections.

"I came here to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," he had said.

Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period.

Earlier on Thursday, he had announced that he will enter politics and leave his future to the people of Buxar.

Taking to social media, Pandey said the situation has become such that it is time for him to enter politics now.

The ex-cop urged people to rise above caste religion and awaken the spirit of nationalism, adding that he will go among people with the message of love instead of caste and religion.

"People are upset with my decision to enter public life. I am being accused. Does a good person have no meaning? Why do people want to arrange the name of the caste only?" Pandey asked.

"I want to present such an example in a society where people identify a good person and not a caste. Today people run after people with money power, but good people do not get any attention," he added.

The former DGP is inspired from England and Japan. "Both are developed countries. Both have presented an excellent example of nationalism. That's why they are developed. While for us, our home and family comes first, the nation comes at the end," he said.

He also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allowing him to serve the public as the DGP.

Earlier, Pandey had defended himself saying that he has not taken any advantage of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I have taken VRS on a personal capacity and am meeting with the people coming from across the state including my home district Buxer. I am connected with them through community policing for years. They are asking me to contest elections but I have not taken any decision to contest elections or join any political party till now," he said on Wednesday.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10.

(With agency inputs)