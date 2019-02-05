Ex-babus pen letter on NRC workability

Over 48 former civil servants of the All India and Central Services, including several former chief secretaries, former union secretaries and former chairmen of central agencies have written an open letter on the updating of the National Register of Citizens in Assam, saying the exercise could be plagued by "procedural and capacity weaknesses" of the NRC State Coordinator.

Through the letter, they have asked for the Supreme Court to order a review of the modalities and their implementation so as not to be discriminative.

"There is a real fear among those excluded — overwhelmingly from minority groups, both Muslims and Hindus of Bengali descent, besides Nepali and Hindi-speaking persons, among them a large percentage of women, children and daily wage workers, constituting the poorest of the poor — that they might be rendered stateless," stated the letter written on Monday.

They further stated that the process that has led to the complete draft of the NRC, that leaves out 40 lakh people, which is 12 per cent of the applicants, suffers from several shortcomings. These, the letter states, include poor record management, technical glitches and arbitrary physical verifications, among others. "Central to the exclusion from the NRC, disproportionately, of linguistic, religious and gender minorities, however, is also the in-built discrimination in rules and procedures, segregating populations into 'original' and 'non-original' inhabitants and the use of differential standards to verify claims and supporting documents for the two categories," the letter states.

The signatories stated that they have written several letters earlier and that they reiterate their allegiance to the Constitution of India and "clarify that we neither have a political agenda nor are we linked to any political party".

The bureaucrats include former union secretaries Chandrashekhar Balakrishnan (Coal), Vibha Puri Das (Tribal Affairs), Keshav Desiraju (Health), Meena Gupta (Environment), Brijesh Kumar (department of Information Technology), Noor Mohammad (National Disaster Management Authority), NC Saxena (Planning Commission), Abhijit Sengupta (Culture), Narendra Sisodia (Finance), former TRAI chairman Rahul Khullar, former chief secretaries Salahuddin Ahmad (Rajasthan), Surjit K Das (Uttarakhand), Dr MA Ibrahimi IAS (Bihar) and former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, among others.