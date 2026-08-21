Ex-Army Chief Gen Naravane's big statement on China and Pakistan; says, 'Beijing a competitor, Islamabad remains a security challenge'

Former Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane said China will be India's "main competitor" in political, economic, trade and military spheres in coming years, while Pakistan remains a key security challenge due to terrorism.

China will be India's "main competitor" in the years to come across political, economic, trade and military spheres, while Pakistan will continue to remain a key security challenge due to its support for terrorism, former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd) said.

Speaking at the launch of his book The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Myths and Mysteries in Pune, Naravane said India must distinguish between a competitor and an enemy, and emphasised resolving differences with China through dialogue while maintaining strong military deterrence.

"Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So, they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge," Naravane said.

He said the priority between the two challenges will keep changing. "Because of their continued support to terrorism, our attention is towards our western borders. That's the short-term aim and objective. I think we are very clear that in the long term, China is going to be our main competitor. And I purposely use the word competitor and not enemy," he said.

Compete in all fields, resolve via dialogue

Explaining the nature of competition, Naravane said China would compete with India in multiple domains. "Political, economic, trade and of course military also. And wherever there is competition, there is always a little bit of conflict," he said.

He stressed that differences should be resolved through talks. "Taking recourse to the use of force should always be the last resort. We should try our best to resolve disputes through dialogue," he said.

At the same time, he underlined the need for credible military deterrence. "The armed forces have to be ready at all times. You have to have a strong deterrence to stop anybody from resorting to the use of force. If you want peace, prepare for war," Naravane said.

On PoK, Balochistan and neighbourhood

On Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan, Naravane said India's policy should be not to interfere in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries.

On PoK, he referred to the parliamentary resolution of the 1980s which states it is an integral part of India. Citing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement, he added, "It is a part of India and will remain so. However, there is no timeline for that."

He clarified this did not mean capturing it by force. "It's not that it will be done by force of arms. It is an open-ended resolution that we don't give up our claim," he said.

On integrating PoK's population, Naravane cited the Northeast example. "It takes a generation for that change to come about. Just as we have won over the populations in our border states," he said.

Naravane also stressed the need for stable neighbours. "If your neighbouring country is burning, that should not make you happy because, like what happened in Myanmar, you had a refugee influx. Unstable borders create space for smuggling and narcotics. Therefore, we need to help out these countries to be stable," he said.