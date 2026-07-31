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Ex- AAP leader Tahir Hussain, 4 others get life sentence in Delhi 2020 riots case

A Delhi court sentenced ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain and 4 others to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi riots.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 04:41 PM IST

Ex- AAP leader Tahir Hussain, 4 others get life sentence in Delhi 2020 riots case
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A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment in connection with the 2020 murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court had on July 13 convicted Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas on charges including murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with Sharma's killing. During the sentencing hearing, Delhi Police sought the death penalty for Hussain and the other convicts, arguing that the case fell within the "rarest of rare" category. The court, however, awarded life imprisonment.

Charges against Tahir Hussain

The court convicted Hussain on charges of promoting enmity, rioting, assault, use of criminal force, criminal conspiracy and the murder of Ankit Sharma during the riots. Hussain had been suspended by the AAP soon after an FIR was registered against him. Following the verdict, the party reiterated that it had severed all ties with him after his suspension.

The brutal killing of Ankit Sharma

According to the prosecution, Hussain and the co-convicts were part of an unlawful assembly that abducted and murdered Sharma during the communal violence.

The case was registered on February 26, 2020, based on a complaint filed by Sharma's father, Ravinder Kumar. In his complaint, Kumar said his son returned home from work on February 25 before stepping out again around 5 pm to buy household items. When Sharma failed to return, the family searched nearby areas and hospitals before filing a missing person's report the following morning.

Sharma's body was later recovered from a nearby drain. Prosecutors told the court that parts of his body, including his face, had been burned with acid in an alleged attempt to conceal his identity. The case became one of the most high-profile investigations arising out of the riots

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